Search

PakistanTop News

IHC stops authorities from arresting Imran Khan in all cases

Web Desk 11:08 AM | 12 May, 2023
IHC stops authorities from arresting Imran Khan in all cases
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court on Friday barred the authorities from arresting PTI Chairman Imran Khan in all cases registered against him till Wednesday (May 17), in a major relief to the defiant politician. 

A two-member bench Justice comprising Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz announced the verdict on petitions filed by the former premier who is also present in the court with strict security at the IHC. 

Earlier, the bench approved two-week interim bail of the PTI chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The high court has also ordered the government to provide security to Imran Khan. 

Justice Aurangzeb also directed the PTI chief to condemn the violent incidents witnessed during protests held by his supporters following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case. 

Khan was brought to IHC from the rest house of Police Line Headquarters amid tight security as a huge number of his supporters have gathered there. 

Heavy contingent of police and FC has been deployed outside the high court and other parts of the federal capital in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, security officials and PTI supporters engaged in violent clashes on Srinagar highway as the supporters of tried to go towards the high court. 

Reports said Khan would go to his Bani Gala residence instead of Lahore as he is yet to get bail in four cases from the Lahore High Court (LHC).

However, almost 2,000 individuals have already been arrested, and eight people have been killed in clashes between Imran’s supporters and the police. Protesters have also attacked military establishments and set other state buildings and assets on fire, prompting the government to call in the army to help restore order.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declared Imran’s arrest invalid and directed him to appear before the IHC at 11:00 am on Friday for bail related to the call-up notice by NAB. At around 3:20 pm on Thursday, the bench ordered Advocate General Jehangir Jadoon to produce Imran before it at 04:00 pm. In compliance with the apex court’s order, the Islamabad police produced Imran before the bench amid tight security a little after 5:45 pm.

During his appearance, Imran explained his arrest and urged his supporters and PTI workers to avoid violence and remain calm and peaceful. He also requested his supporters not to damage any public or private property. The court granted Imran permission to meet up to ten guests, subject to a security check by the police. These guests will be allowed to stay with Imran for as long as he desires.

The petition was filed on Wednesday following Imran’s arrest by NAB from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Earlier, the petition was returned due to a few objections but was accepted after PTI addressed the concerns.

Following Imran’s arrest, several PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Falaknaz Chitrali, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, and Maleeka Bokhari were also arrested. The nation’s major cities have been engulfed in protests that have resulted in numerous incidents of violence. In response, Punjab police have arrested over 1,000 individuals in connection with the protests.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has referred to the violent protests led by PTI as “unforgivable crimes” and “acts of terrorism”. He warned that strict action would be taken against “state’s enemies” who are ransacking public properties and state installations.

PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Shireen Mazari arrested 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PTI protests: Pakistan minister says ban on internet to continue till arrest of all instigators

05:56 PM | 12 May, 2023

Businessman who bought Imran Khan's Toshakhana gifts acquitted in money-laundering cases

03:11 PM | 12 May, 2023

IHC suspends trial of Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

12:49 PM | 12 May, 2023

PDM meeting convened today to devise future strategy after Imran’s release

12:36 PM | 12 May, 2023

Jemima expresses her relief over Imran Khan’s release

07:55 PM | 11 May, 2023

At Supreme Court, Imran Khan urges PTI workers to remain peaceful

07:40 PM | 11 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price declines by Rs6,500 per tola in Pakistan

06:35 PM | 12 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 12, 2023

09:23 AM | 12 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 12, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 292 295
Euro EUR 318 321
UK Pound Sterling GBP 364 367
U.A.E Dirham AED 80 80.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 78 78.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 194.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 769.97 769.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 214 216.2
China Yuan CNY 41.76 42.16
Danish Krone DKK 42.63 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 944 951
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 12, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,100 on Friday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 201,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs184,762 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,507.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 235,100 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: