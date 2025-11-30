CDF notification process begins, says Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that the process for the notification of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) has begun.

In his statement on X, Khawaja Asif said that speculation regarding the CDF notification is being circulated.

He added that the CDF notification will be issued at the appropriate time and there is no room for further speculation on the matter.

Khawaja Asif also mentioned that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be returning to the country soon.

It should be noted that following the 27th Constitutional Amendment, the position of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) was created. With parliamentary approval, Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has been appointed to this position; however, the official notification has not yet been issued.