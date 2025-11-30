SHO, 12 Punjab Police Officers named in cross-FIR after encounter of Advocate Zeeshan Shabbir Dhuddi

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan legal community remained in shock as young lawyer Zeeshan Shabbir Dhuddi has been allegedly shot dead by police inside his own house. Authorities claimed Dhuddi was wanted in drug-related cases.

Punjab Bar Council, however, strongly rejected the police version, accusing law enforcement of concealing facts to protect the officers involved. Council demanded immediate arrest of those responsible and the formation of a judicial commission to conduct a transparent investigation. In protest, a province-wide strike has been announced in Punjab for December 1.

Advocate Mian Dawood lashed out at authorities, raising questions at contrasting information coming from Punjab Police. “The same state departments that filed a 15 kg heroin case against Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah are now branding Zeeshan Dhuddi, a young lawyer from a respected political family, as a drug dealer killed in a police encounter. If Dhudi was indeed involved in drugs, then the case against Rana Sanaullah must also be considered completely valid,” he said.

Dawood also demanded full inquiry into the family’s claims that police had previously killed another son after accepting money from rivals, noting that quickly creating criminal records for deceased lawyers is a common police tactic. Legal professionals across Punjab are now demanding a fair and transparent investigation into the case.

Cross-FIR

Amdi uproar, cross-version FIR was registered against 15 police officials, including SHO Rai Sajid of Machhiwal Police Station. FIR was filed following intense protests by the Vehari Bar Association and the victim’s family.

The complainant, Zeeshan’s mother, named SHO Rai Sajid, ASI Junaid Bhatti, ASI Ashraf, and 11 other police personnel, alleging that officers entered the home and opened fire, killing Zeeshan and his nephew Hasnain instantly. She also claimed that the killing was motivated by a longstanding personal dispute between her son and SHO Rai Sajid.

The incident sparked outrage across the province, with legal circles and the local community demanding immediate accountability.