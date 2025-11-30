Mahira Khan proves why she’s Pakistan’s Style Queen in New Glam Photoshoot

Lollywood queen Mahira Khan has once again set social media ablaze with her latest glamorous photoshoot. Sharing a carousel of dazzling images on Instagram, Mahira looked breathtaking in a sleek black outfit that perfectly highlighted her elegance and iconic charm.

The Raees star let photos speak for themselves, yet fans and fellow celebrities couldn’t help but shower her with praise, celebrating her effortless style and undeniable charisma. The excitement around Mahira comes as her highly anticipated film Neelofar, co-starring Fawad Khan, premiered on November 27, 2025.

From her social media glamour to the red carpet spectacle, Mahira Khan continues to captivate audiences with her talent, grace, and star power. With Neelofar already generating buzz, the actress proves yet again why she remains one of Pakistan’s most beloved and stylish icons.