Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan’s romantic film ‘Nilofar’ released nationwide

Pakistan’s most popular on-screen couple, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, has returned together in the romantic film “Nilofar,” which has now been released nationwide.

With this film, the star duo appears on screen together after many years, and fans are eagerly excited to see them once again in romantic roles.

The film is written and directed by Ammar Rasool, who has brought together a strong cast after a long time. Alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the film also stars Madiha Imam, Behroze Sabzwari, and others.

Fawad Khan is also a co-producer of the film.

Mahira Khan stated that the producers are talented and intelligent for reuniting everyone after years, adding that she shared scenes with Behroze Sabzwari, Naveed Shehzad, and Fawad Khan.

The film’s grand premiere was held in Lahore yesterday, attended by Mahira Khan with her husband, Fawad Khan with his wife, and other cast members.

Renowned singers and qawwals Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, and Ali Zafar also attended the cinema and revealed that it was the first time they had seen all these globally recognized stars together at a premiere.

On social media, viewers who watched the film shared their reactions, with most praising “Nilofar” as a magnificent film.