Amir Khan appreciates Pak Army efforts as Boxing Talent shines at ‘Fight for Glory’ Event

LAHORE – British-Pakistani boxing ace Amir Khan appreciated the Pakistan Army for its pivotal role in organizing one of the country’s largest boxing events.

Speaking to media, Amir Khan said hosting major boxing event in Pakistan has always been his dream, and today that dream has come true. The 36-year-old champion credited Armed forces for their extensive support, calling it instrumental in making the event a resounding success.

Fight for Glory is a landmark moment for Pakistani boxing, Khan said, adding that this is immense talent in Pakistan that deserves proper nurturing, and I am fully ready to help bring that talent to the world stage.” He stressed that with proper guidance, young Pakistani boxers could rise to international fame and make the country proud.

Khan’s remarks shows his long-standing commitment to promoting boxing in Pakistan. Pakistan should be proud of hosting such a spectacular sporting event, and I am very happy to be here.

With the backing of the Pakistan Army, officials hope the country can become a hub for major boxing competitions in South Asia.

Over weekend, Lahore hosted the 2nd International Boxing Championship, “Fight for Glory,” at the Lahore Garrison Jinnah Sports Complex, drawing 44 professional boxers from around the world, including six from Pakistan. The event, organized with the World Boxing Association, featured athletes from countries such as the USA, UK, Germany, Korea, Australia, Ireland, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Morocco, Benin, Ghana, and France.

Backed by the Government of Punjab, Fauji Foundation, and Lahore Corps, the tournament marks a major step in promoting Pakistan’s international sports profile, as the city gears up for thrilling bouts and fierce competition.