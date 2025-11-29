Pakistani ‘Falcon’ Muhammad Waseem delivers Homecoming Victory, retains WBA Title

LAHORE – Pakistan’s boxing superstar Muhammad Waseem successfully defended his WBA Gold Bantamweight title in breathtaking twelve-round clash against Thailand’s formidable Jakrawut Majungoen at the city’s prestigious Garrison Club.

The electrifying atmosphere kept fans on the edge of their seats from the opening bell to the final knockout-worthy punches. “Fight for Glory” extravaganza was a four-day festival of boxing, featuring more than seven action-packed bouts.

A total of 44 fighters from 15 countries—including 38 international athletes and six local stars, competed, showcasing the sport’s rising global talent. On the sidelines, a boxing convention brought together coaches, athletes, and enthusiasts, creating a vibrant hub for exchanging strategies, experiences, and insights.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz graced the event as the chief guest, witnessing Waseem’s masterclass in front of an electrified home crowd.

🇵🇰WASEEM SURVIVES THREE KNOCKDOWNS TO WIN Muhammad Waseem survives two knockdowns in Round 1 and a knockdown in Round 5 to take a 115-110, 114-111×2 UD12 against Jakrawut Majungoen to defend the WBA Gold Bantamweight Title in Lahore pic.twitter.com/ITbMUhFFFL — Tokkerū (@ATokkers5) November 29, 2025

In a fight that will be remembered for years, Waseem demonstrated blinding speed, precise technique, and unbreakable resilience, dominating every round against Thailand’s fierce contender Jakrawat Muangjaro. By the final bell, the Quetta-born powerhouse had cemented his victory, reinforcing his position among the world’s elite boxers. Fans across Pakistan erupted in jubilation, hailing him as a national hero and an inspiration for aspiring athletes.

Waseem’s road to glory has been paved with intense preparation and relentless determination. After months of training in Liverpool under the guidance of coach Danny Vaughan, he returned home to prove himself in front of his supporters. His professional record is impressive: 14 wins in 16 fights, including 10 knockouts. He previously held the WBC Silver Flyweight title in 2016 and captured the WBA Gold World title earlier this year.

Reflecting on his journey, Waseem spoke candidly about the personal sacrifices and challenges, including long stretches away from family, emphasizing his mission to uplift boxing in Pakistan. “I want to create opportunities for young fighters that I never had,” he said. “This platform will give both male and female boxers the exposure and recognition they deserve.”

With history, pride, and national honor at stake, Muhammad Waseem delivered a performance that will forever resonate in the hearts of Pakistani sports fans, proving once again that he is Pakistan’s unstoppable boxing sensation.