Another Afghan National arrested in US for posting Bomb-Making TikTok Video

WASHINGTON – Authorities in Texas are on alert after an Afghan national was arrested for allegedly posting TikTok video claiming he was building a bomb targeting the city. The case intensified concerns about Afghan radicalization and individual security threats across the globe.

US is reeling from two explosive criminal cases involving Afghan nationals, one in Texas and another in Washington, DC, that have thrust federal authorities, immigration policies, and national security concerns into spotlight.

A dramatic arrest unfolded in Texas after an Afghan immigrant allegedly posted clip claiming he was building a bomb and planned to target the city of Fort Worth.

The suspect Mohammad Dawood Alokzai, was taken into custody by the Department of Homeland Security. Investigators say their probe began the moment Alokzai allegedly uploaded a TikTok video saying that he was building an explosive device and naming Fort Worth as his intended target.

Authorities confirmed that Alokzai entered US through Operation Allies Welcome, the post-withdrawal resettlement initiative for Afghans who had partnered with US forces.

Officials are yet to share specifics of materials or the level of threat posed, the incident intensified concerns over extremist content circulating online and mounting challenge of monitoring digital threats. Alokzai remains in federal custody as the investigation continues.

Afghan national in Washington is set to face first-degree murder charges after allegedly ambushing two National Guard members, killing one and critically wounding the other, near White House.

Attacker Rahmanullah Lakanwal will face additional charges as the case develops. Authorities say he opened fire on two members of the West Virginia National Guard on Wednesday in what Pirro described as a deliberate attack.

The attack claimed the life of 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom, who died from her injuries on Thursday. Her colleague, 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe, remains in critical condition. Both were deployed to Washington as part of Trump’s recent surge of National Guard forces to help city police combat rising crime.