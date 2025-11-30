LAHORE – Pakistan’s first dedicated cancer hospital in Lahore Shaukat Khanum confirmed that some of of its bank accounts have been temporarily frozen, causing sloight disruption.

Despite this unexpected hurdle, the hospital founded by Imran Khan reassures the masses that most of its accounts remain operational, and donations are still being received without any interruption.

Hospital officials stressed that only a few accounts have been affected by temporary restrictions, which are being actively addressed. They expressed optimism that these limitations will be lifted soon, ensuring smooth financial operations.

For the unversed, all patient care and treatment services continue without disruption. The administration extended heartfelt gratitude to donors and citizens across Pakistan for their unwavering trust, especially at a time when the hospital continues its vital mission of providing free cancer treatment to over 75% of patients nationwide.

