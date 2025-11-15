Fraudsters impersonating as Shaukat Khanum Hospital CEO arrested for targeting Senators

RAWALPINDI – National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency nabbed two suspects accused of carrying out major financial fraud scheme targeting Senator Falak Naz.

According to details, one of the suspects allegedly impersonated Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and contacted Senator Falak Naz via WhatsApp, deceiving her into sending Rs485,500. The second suspect reportedly assisted in the forgery and execution of the scam.

After complaint, the agency conducted raid in District Bahawalnagar, where both suspects, identified as Muhammad Nadeem and Asad Falak, residents of Basti Gamey Wala S, were taken into custody.

A case has been registered under FIR No. 308/2025, invoking PPC sections 14, 34, 109, 419, and 420, which relate to impersonation, cheating, and criminal conspiracy.

Officials confirm that interrogation is underway to uncover additional accomplices and to determine the full method of operation behind the fraud.