Beaconhouse hosts SOT XIX, opens global dialogue on AI and future

LAHORE – Beaconhouse Group on Saturday inaugurated the nineteenth edition of its flagship SOT Events in Lahore, bringing together leading thinkers, policymakers and public figures for two days of discussions on the future of humanity in an era defined by rapid technological transformation.

Launched in 2000 as the School of Tomorrow conference, SOT has grown over the past 25 years into one of Pakistan’s most prominent public forums on education, society, and global change. This year’s theme, “Co-Creating Tomorrow: Humans, AI, and the Future,” examines how creativity, ethics, and human collaboration can shape equitable futures amid the advancement of artificial intelligence. The 2025 edition features more than 30 sessions and over 100 speakers.

Speaking as chief guest at the opening ceremony, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised Beaconhouse for “leading global conversations” and for its long-standing role in shaping debates on education, creativity and the future of work. She highlighted the organisation’s focus on supportive learning environments and its impact on women’s leadership, crediting teachers for their “transformative contributions.”

Beaconhouse Group Chairperson Nasreen Kasuri, reflecting on the institution’s 50-year journey, described SOT as a key platform for public thought leadership. She said education must evolve alongside a rapidly changing world, noting Beaconhouse’s early leadership in technology-enabled learning while stressing that empathy, human connection and shared values remain central to schooling. She also underscored the need for sustainability, partnerships and youth-driven innovation.

A panel discussion moderated by Beaconhouse CEO Kasim Kasuri set the tone for the event, focusing on AI’s sweeping influence on daily life and the opportunities to shape a future that is equitable, sustainable and humane.

Among the prominent speakers on Day 1 were Hina Rabbani Khar, Syed Talat Hussain, Zarrar Khuhro, Fahd Husain, Nadia Jamil, Rashid Rana, Feeha Jamshed, Dr Sohail Naqvi, Dr Tayyaba Tamim and Dr Kamal Munir. Minister for IT & Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, a Beaconhouse alumna, commended the group for pioneering critical conversations on the future and credited her educational foundation at Beaconhouse for contributing to her professional achievements.

The opening day also featured a virtual keynote from Jürgen Schmidhuber—widely regarded as the “father of generative AI”—who discussed the rise of real-world AI and the long-term trajectory of machine intelligence. Global inclusion specialist Daniel Sobel spoke on the future of inclusive practice.

Discussions throughout the day covered higher education, policy, art, culture, creativity and politics, reflecting Beaconhouse’s expanding role in convening diverse voices to reimagine the future.

SOT XIX is free and open to the public and continues today with additional sessions, live entertainment, food stalls and immersive experiences. With its sustained commitment to public discourse, Beaconhouse continues to create inclusive spaces for ideas that challenge assumptions, connect communities and envision new possibilities.