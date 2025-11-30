Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – Dollar, Euro, Pound Open Market Rates – 30 Nov 2025

KARACHI — The foreign exchange market opened with major global currencies showing steady trends as demand from importers and remittance flows kept rates largely balanced. US Dollar, Euro, and UK Pound recorded only marginal movement, indicating a stable start to the week.

On Sunday, US Dollar remained at Rs 281.5 (buying) and Rs 281.6 (selling), showing minimal fluctuation amid stable trading. Dealers noted that dollar demand remains consistent, largely driven by commercial payments.

Euro maintained its strength, trading at Rs 325.5 on the buying side and Rs 328.5 on selling. UK Pound, continuing its upward trajectory, stood at Rs 371.5 and Rs 375, reinforcing its position as one of the highest-valued currencies.

UAE Dirham traded at Rs 76.65 (buying) and Rs 77.4 (selling), while Saudi Riyal remained firm at Rs 74.95 and Rs 75.55, respectively.