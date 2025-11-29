Cyclone Ditwah: Pakistan Navy joins massive Relief Effort in Sri Lanka amid deaths

ISLAMABAD – Sri Lanka is reeling from Cyclone Ditwah and days of relentless torrential rains, and Pakistan Navy’s warship PNS Saif sailed into Colombo Port, loaded with life-saving humanitarian assistance for victims.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that PNS Saif carried a major emergency relief shipment, packed with food essentials, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), dry rations, medicines, first-aid kits, and various critical supplies. The cargo was formally handed over to Sri Lankan officials in a ceremony symbolising Pakistan’s unwavering friendship and support during one of Sri Lanka’s darkest humanitarian moments.

Authorities said the mission was launched to provide rapid relief to communities battered by floods and landslides across multiple regions, where entire neighbourhoods have been swallowed by rising waters. The disaster already described as the worst flooding Sri Lanka has faced in a decade displaced hundreds of thousands.

Pak Army stands by global humanitarian commitments, contribute to regional stability, and support friendly nations in moments of crisis.

Cyclone Ditwah unleashed catastrophic devastation, with official figures confirming 153 dead, 191 missing, and over 500,000 citizens affected nationwide.

Disaster Management Centre reported that more than 78,000 people have been forced into nearly 800 relief shelters, many hastily set up in school buildings to house stranded families. Thousands of personnel from the police, navy and army have been deployed to deliver food, clear debris-filled roads, and ferry trapped civilians to safety.