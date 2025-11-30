Pakistan announces New Petrol, Diesel Prices for Dec Today – Here’s What to Expect

KARACHI – Sigh of relief for Pakistanis as major relief is expected as prices of petroleum products could see a reduction of up to Rs 6.35 per liter.

The potential price cuts come amid an increase in global oil supply, offering a rare break for consumers. Petrol prices are expected to fall by Rs 3.70 per liter, while high-speed diesel could drop by Rs 4.28 per liter.

December Petrol Price Update

POLs Current Price Expected Price Cut New Exp. Price Petrol (Super) 265.45 3.70 261.75 High-Speed Diesel 284.22 4.28 279.94

Light diesel oil may plummet by a staggering Rs 6.35 per liter and Kerosene oil price can go down by Rs 0.73 per liter, bringing its new price to Rs 193.61 per liter.

With this relief on the horizon, millions of Pakistanis could soon feel the impact on their daily commuting and business costs.