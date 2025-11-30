Punjab Traffic Police issue over 40,000 Challans in One Day amid stern crackdown

LAHORE – Traffic Police wardens in Punjab are in frenzy, as over 40,000 challans were issued in just 24 hours. From helmet defaulters to overloaded trucks, one-way violators to smoke-emitting vehicles, no offender was spared.

A massive crackdown is underway under the uniform traffic law, as authorities issued 40,000 challans across region in just 24 hours. Some 6,690 vehicles were impounded, 324 FIRs filed, and 314 arrests made.

Helmet violations topped list, with 5,034 offenders fined Rs. 9.896 million and 1,612 vehicles impounded, alongside two FIRs and two arrests. The police took a hard stance on one-way violations, issuing 1,870 challans, imposing Rs. 2.912 million in fines, seizing 595 vehicles, filing 163 FIRs, and arresting 153 individuals.

Passengers taking dangerous rides on bus rooftops or hanging behind vehicles were not spared, with 630 challans issued, fines totaling Rs. 4.7 million, 216 vehicles impounded, four FIRs registered, and four arrests made. Unsafe vehicles were also targeted, resulting in 812 challans, Rs. 322,100 in fines, 222 vehicles seized, along with 20 FIRs and 20 arrests.

The crackdown on over-dimensional and overloaded vehicles led to 2,743 challans, Rs. 1.059 million in fines, 607 vehicles impounded, 24 FIRs, and 23 arrests. Unauthorized or missing number plates drew 2,026 challans, fines of Rs. 474,400, 477 vehicles seized, two FIRs, and two arrests.

A major focus was also on smoke-emitting vehicles, with 3,795 challans issued, fines of Rs. 7.65 million, 985 vehicles impounded, one FIR, and one arrest. Juvenile drivers were heavily fined, with 1,512 challans issued, Rs. 488,300 collected, 453 vehicles impounded, one FIR filed, and one arrest made.

Driving without a license saw 6,131 challans, Rs. 1.9057 million in fines, 1,126 vehicles impounded, 79 FIRs filed, and 79 arrests executed. Unregulated parking violations led to 718 challans, 395 vehicles impounded, 17 FIRs, and 17 arrests.