Punjab traffic police impose Rs70 million in fines in 48 hours

LAHORE – The Punjab Traffic Police launched a major crackdown on traffic violations over the past 48 hours, issuing fines totaling more than Rs 70 million.

A total of 76,000 citizens were fined for various traffic violations, while 1,402 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered for serious offenses.

According to the spokesperson, the crackdown focused on several key violations. A significant number of fines were imposed for driving without a license, with over 11,700 individuals penalized.

More than 4,000 people were fined for violating one-way traffic rules, and over 12,000 motorcyclists were ticketed for not wearing helmets.

In addition to individual violations, public transport operators faced action for overloading, with 1,397 vehicles fined and several others impounded.

The police also tackled the issue of underage drivers, taking action against more than 3,000 young drivers.

Other actions included fines for illegal number plates (3,875 cases) and improper parking (1,262 cases). A major operation was also conducted against vehicles emitting excessive smoke, resulting in fines for more than 7,200 vehicles and the immediate impounding of several.

Furthermore, police dealt with individuals obstructing traffic, including drug addicts and beggars, registering 36 cases in the process.

The Punjab Traffic Police emphasized that the purpose of this special campaign is to promote adherence to traffic laws, reduce accidents, and improve road safety.