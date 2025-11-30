Afghan Nationals behind deadly Peshawar FC Suicide Attack, probe revealed

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar witnessed return of terror on November 24 when Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters was rocked with suicide attack.

As the probe advanced, investigators unveiled new development in the case. National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) confirmed that all three suicide attackers were Afghan citizens. However, the identity details remain incomplete, leaving investigators racing against time to fully uncover the attackers’ profiles.

In massive operation, investigative teams already interrogated over 100 suspects, diving deep into every lead. Authorities have also recovered complete CCTV footage tracing the attackers’ route from Rahman Baba Cemetery to the FC Headquarters, which is now being hailed as critical evidence in piecing together deadly plot.

The hunt for facilitators behind attack is intensifying, with multiple raids underway at multiple locations. Investigators revealed that the attackers carried no mobile phones, deliberately avoiding modern technology to make it nearly impossible for authorities to trace their communication.

Security officials stressed that investigation is being expanded and fast-tracked, with more explosive revelations expected in the coming days. The attack has sent shockwaves through Peshawar, leaving residents anxious and authorities on high alert.

November 24 bombings remain grim reminder of continuing threats facing law enforcement in the region, and the unraveling investigation promises more startling discoveries soon.