Motorway routes to remain closed on Dec 1 amid protests; full details here

PESHAWAR – Commuters are warned of major disruption on December 1 as PTI’s planned protest and the agitation will lead to the closure of key motorway routes, causing traffic snarls across the region.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced closure of Sawabi Motorway on December 1, 2025. PTI leader Ahmad Khan Niazi confirmed that a major rally will depart from the Peshawar Motorway on the same day. The rally, led by Ahmad Khan Niazi, is planned to reach the Sawabi area, where the main protest will take place. He emphasized that it will be a one-day demonstration.

Niazi clarified that the protest’s purpose goes beyond simply blocking the motorway. He stressed that it aims to demand the release of PTI founder Imran Khan and to ensure a court-ordered meeting is conducted.

He said demands are not limited to a meeting alone but include the immediate release of Imran Khan, as PTI maintains that the cases against him are politically motivated.

PTI leader assured that the protest will enjoy widespread public support and instructed party workers to remain peaceful, warning them not to take the law into their own hands.