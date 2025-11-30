Big Drop in iPhone 17 Pro, other Apple Products This Black Friday

Black Friday is no less than tech-lover’s dream as shoppers lined up to get their hands on iPhone 17 Pro at prices once thought impossible. Trade-in deals and zero-upfront costs spread like wildfire as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile were making headlines, offering Apple flagship device with un-real disc0unt.

Verizon customers can reportedly grab iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with no upfront cost when signing up for Unlimited Ultimate plans, while the standard iPhone 17 is also available without a trade-in on MyPlan when adding a new line. A

T&T is matching the hype with trade-in credits of up to $700, potentially bringing the Pro Max down by a staggering $1,100 for high-end device swaps. T-Mobile follows suit, offering similar trade-in deals that can slash Pro Max prices by over a thousand dollars.

E-commerce giant Amazon is unleashing one of its biggest non-carrier sales yet. Apple’s AirPods 4 are avialbel with 47% off. The 11-inch iPad Pro with the new M5 chip drops to $899 at select online stores, down from $999, with the 256GB Ultra Retina XDR model proving the hottest item. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE 3 is now under $200 at $199, with Verizon offering it free with a trade-in and AT&T launching a “two-watch” deal that cuts $300 off the second wearable.

Black Friday Alert

Black Friday has become prime target for cybercriminals, earning the nickname “Black Fraud Day.” Scammers are using AI and months of preparation to create fake websites and send phishing emails that mimic major retailers like Amazon and eBay, aiming to steal credit card information and personal data.

Fraudulent tactics include fake delivery notifications, emails offering too-good-to-be-true deals, and deceptive online ads.

Experts warn that shoppers should carefully check URLs, look emails and texts, avoid public Wi-Fi, monitor bank statements, and use price-tracking tools to avoid fake deals.