Kp Governor Faisal Karim Kundi Likely To Be Replaced

PESHAWAR – There are indications that Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, may be replaced.

According to reports, six names are under consideration for the new governor, including three political figures and three former military officers.

The political figures reportedly under consideration are Amir Haider Khan Hoti, Aftab Sher Pao, and Pervez Khattak.

The former military officers in the running include Lieutenant General (R) Khalid Rabbani, Lieutenant General (R) Ghayour Mehmood, and Lieutenant General (R) Tariq Khan.

Lieutenant General (R) Ghayour Mehmood and Lieutenant General (R) Tariq Khan have both previously served as IG FC, while Lieutenant General (R) Khalid Rabbani is a former Corps Commander Peshawar.