Sargodha Medical student raped, blackmailed by fake doctor; accused arrested

LAHORE – Another disturbing incident of sexual assault has been reported from Sargodha, where a medical student fell prey to a man impersonating a doctor.

According to reports, the suspect not only sexually abused the student but also filmed the lewd act and repeatedly blackmailed her for money.

The victim is a medical student from Sargodha, who was planning to join an institution for her internship when she was reportedly deceived by the alleged perpetrator, identified as Dr. Kashif. The man reportedly lured her under false pretenses and trapped her.

The accused extorted money and other valuables from her multiple times and threatened her with dire consequences if she opened up about the incident.

Sargodha police registered an FIR in the case and launched a formal investigation. The incident raised serious concerns about the safety of students and the misuse of authority by individuals posing as professionals.