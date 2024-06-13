Jinnah Hospital doctor 'rapes' woman in Lahore's Nawab Town

LAHORE - An incident of sexual assault has been reported in Nawab Town of provincial capital Lahore.

A woman was reportedly subjected to sexual assault by a doctor from Jinnah Hospital. A case has been filed against the accused at the Nawab Town police station, and an investigation is currently underway, police told media.

Initial probe suggests that doctor and the woman were interacted through matrimonial app and met at a café in Jinnah Hospital. The doctor forced the woman to accompany him and subsequently raped her.

The police stated that the victim is currently receiving medical treatment, and the arrest of the accused is expected soon.