Pakistani lawyer files case against National Cricket Team Over T20 World Cup 2024 performance

Pakistani Cricket Team's somber performance in the ongoing World Cup 2024 not only disappointed fans but also prompted court case against Green Shirts.

A lawyer Manzoor Qadir Bhinder brought his concerns about the national cricket team's performance to a local court in Gujranwala after shocking defeat against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The petition includes key figures such as team captain Babar Azam, players, and Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, calling for extreme actions like banning the team and dissolving the selection committee.

Bhinder's main argument revolves around the significant government funds allocated to cricket, which he believes is unjustified given the team's recent poor performance. This legal action follows widespread public disappointment with the team, leading to debates about accountability and financial management within the PCB.

In his petition, Bhinder raised questions at Pakistani cricketers for playing for ego and money, alleging that they do not prioritize the honor of Pakistan. The petition has been filed in the court of the District Sessions Judge under Sections 22A and 22B of the Penal Code, but the court has not yet responded.

Pakistan's defeat to India by 6 runs and their loss to the USA in the Super Over have added fuel to the public outcry against the team's performance.