PAKvSA, Day 1: South Africa opt to field first against Pakistan in maiden Test

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan as much-anticipated Test is set to kick off today, with both teams eager to lead the red ball game.

Bavuma led Proteas are facing pressure after having whitewashed in the ODI series. Shan Masood’s Pakistan side promises to be thrilling red-ball contest after making in history in ODI.

Test match is particularly significant as both teams are coming off impressive performances in their respective previous series. Green Shirts recently defeated England in Test series, while Proteas triumphed over Sri Lanka in their last red-ball outing.

The hosts currently holds top spot in the WTC 2023-24 standings, while Pakistan squata at 7th rank. A victory for the Proteas will help them maintain their lead, while a win for Pakistan will improve their position on the points table and add momentum to their red-ball campaign.

Pakistan vs S0uth Africa Squads

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Khurram Shahzad.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka.

Pakistan complete 3-0 clean sweep against South Africa in ODI series

 

