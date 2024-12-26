Punjab police constable arrested for travelling to Canada on fake visa in Karachi

KARACHI – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an official of the Punjab police for attempting to travel to Canada on fake visa.

The immigration authorities foiled the attempt at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, and arrested the suspect identified as Muhammad Usman.

The accused had attempted to travel to Canada via an international flight, with a fake Canadian visa affixed to his passport.

A forensic report from the Second Line Office confirmed that the visa was counterfeit, as it did not have any UV security features.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused had paid Rs10.5 million to an agent in Sheikhupura to travel to Canada. The agent has been identified as Nawaz.

The accused, who is a Constable of Punjab police, has been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation and further investigation has been launched.