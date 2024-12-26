KP CM Gandapur declared proclaimed offender in protest case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court on Thursday declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur proclaimed offender for not attending hearings in a case related to November 24 protests.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued the order while hearing the case, which is registered at Saddar Police Station in Hassan Abdal

The court directed the Hassan Abdal police to ensure the execution of the order and to submit a report by January 21.

Earlier in the day, Bushra Bibi, the wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, was granted interim bail in three cases linked to the party’s November 26 protest in Islamabad.

Duty Judge Shabbir Bhatti approved the bail until January 13, 2025, each against the surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the court during the hearing of cases registered against her at Tarnol Police Station and Ramna Police Station.

Last month, a huge number of PTI supporters stormed Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad under the supervision of the KP chief minister and Bushra Bibi, defying tight lockdown in order to put pressure on the government to release Imran Khan.

In a surprise decision on Nov 26 night, PTI called off the protest with police arresting hundreds of party workers and supporters.