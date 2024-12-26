Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

KP CM Gandapur declared proclaimed offender in protest case

Kp Assembly Convenes Emergency Session To Address Cm Gandapurs Sisappearance

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court on Thursday declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur proclaimed offender for not attending hearings in a case related to November 24 protests.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah issued the order while hearing the case, which is registered at Saddar Police Station in Hassan Abdal

The court directed the Hassan Abdal police to ensure the execution of the order and to submit a report by January 21.

Earlier in the day, Bushra Bibi, the wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, was granted interim bail in three cases linked to the party’s November 26 protest in Islamabad.

Duty Judge Shabbir Bhatti approved the bail until January 13, 2025, each against the surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Bushra Bibi appeared before the court during the hearing of cases registered against her at Tarnol Police Station and Ramna Police Station.

Last month, a huge number of PTI supporters stormed Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad under the supervision of the KP chief minister and Bushra Bibi, defying tight lockdown in order to put pressure on the government to release Imran Khan.

In a surprise decision on Nov 26 night, PTI called off the protest with police arresting hundreds of party workers and supporters.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 26 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278 279.7
Euro EUR 288.35 291.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.4 350.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.45 76.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.35
Australian Dollar AUD 174.75 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 735.65 743.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 194.6 197
China Yuan CNY 37.99 38.39
Danish Krone DKK 39.15 39.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.44 35.79
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.01 905.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.59 62.19
New Zealand Dollar NZD 155.37 157.37
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.41 24.71
Omani Riyal OMR 719.5 728
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.7 76.4
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.99 206.99
Swedish Krona SEK 24.92 25.22
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search