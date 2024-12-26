Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Interior minister assures timely delivery of passports, ID cards to citizens

800000 Await Passports As Government Delays Funds For New Printing Machine

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that citizens will receive their passports and national identity cards on time as backlog has been eliminated.

He was speaking a ceremony after inaugurating the state-of-the-art Passport and Immigration Headquarters building and the Islamabad Regional Passport Office.

He stated that the passport backlog in Pakistan has been eliminated. He highlighted that previously, both urgent and regular passports were not being issued on time.

Minister Naqvi further announced that for public convenience, the Islamabad Regional Passport Office will remain open 24 hours a day. He also shared plans to provide passport services around the clock at NADRA offices in 14 to 16 cities across Pakistan.

He stated that passport counters will be set up in these cities within a week to offer passport services to the people. He also announced establishment of model passport centers in Karachi and Lahore.

Additionally, Naqvi talked about the FIA’s crackdown against the mafia operating outside the passport office. He commended the passport office staff for their excellent performance.

On this occasion, DG Passport Mustafa Jamal Qazi stated that significant improvements have been made in the passport office services in line with the vision of the interior minister.

