KP Governor refuses approval of Universities Amendment Bill

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has sent the Universities Amendment Bill back to the Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, raising objections regarding its classification as a money bill.

In a written statement accompanying the returned bill, the governor cited Article 115(5) of the Constitution, which mandates the inclusion of certificates when presenting a bill as a money bill for approval.

Governor Kundi argued that under Article 115(1), the Universities Amendment Bill does not meet the criteria of a money bill. He called for a review to determine whether the proposed legislation qualifies as a money bill or falls outside its scope.

Earlier this month, the Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan, had introduced the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Amendment Bill 2024, which was subsequently passed by the assembly.

Key provisions of the amendment include transferring the position of university chancellor from the governor to the chief minister. Under the new law, the chief minister will appoint vice-chancellors from a list of three candidates recommended by the Academic Search Committee.

Additionally, the bill specifies that vice-chancellors will be appointed for a term of four years. However, their tenure can be terminated early in cases of unsatisfactory performance.

The governor’s objections have sparked a debate over whether the bill aligns with constitutional provisions, potentially delaying its implementation pending further review.

Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

