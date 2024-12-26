Virat Kohli fined for bumping Australian batter Kontas’ shoulder

DUBAI – India’s stay player Virat Kohli has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

The incident occurred at the end of the 10th over on the first day of the Melbourne Test when Kohli bumped the Australia debutant’s shoulder, which led to a heated exchange between the two players. The other Australian opener Usman Khawaja was seen trying to mediate between the two players, the ICC said in a press release.

Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct relates to: “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match.”

No formal hearing was needed as Kohli accepted the sanctions propsed by Match Referee Andy Pycroft. On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Michael Gough, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Shawn Craig levelled the charge.

Kohli’s conduct drew the ire of several experts, including former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

Konstas, who had a fantastic Test debut as he slammed 60 off 65 balls, hitting six fours and two sixes in his flamboyant knock – was asked about the incident during the post-day press conference and played down the significance.

“I was just doing my gloves and I think he accidentally bumped me,” Konstas said.