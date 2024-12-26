Pakistan Railways set to launch modern train on Lahore-Karachi route

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has planned to launch a high-speed express train between Lahore and Karachi to provide enhanced services to passengers.

A railways official told state media that advanced amenities will be provided to the travelers on this train, which is similar to the Green-Line Express.

Teams from relevant departments are working to complete preparations for the launch of the modern train, which is expected to be available by the end of January 2025.

The official said Pakistan Railways has shifted its focus on improving passenger services and using new technology in locally produce coaches, which will eliminate the need for imports.

He said steps are also being taken to improve the food quality and cleanliness to ensure a comfortable and clean environment for passengers.

The Green-Line Express, which was inaugurated in 2015 by the then Prime Minister at Islamabad’s Margalla Railway Station, currently takes about 20 hours to travel from Islamabad to Karachi Cantonment Station, with stops at key locations such as Rawalpindi, Lahore, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Sukkar/Rohri, Hyderabad, and Drigh Road.

The train offers various classes, including AC, AC parlour, and Economy Class, along with a modern dining car that provides high-quality services.