Actress Maha Hasan breaks silence on childhood harassment experience

Talented Pakistani drama actress Maha Hasan has opened up about a traumatic experience from her childhood, breaking her silence in a recent interview.

Revealing one of the most painful moments of her life, Maha shared that she faced harassment at a young age. She recalled being spoken to inappropriately and touched in a wrong manner, but at the time, she was too young to understand that it was immoral and wrong.

The incident, she said, deeply affected her values and mindset. Initially, she tried to justify the perpetrator’s behavior, thinking he might need psychological help. However, as time passed, she realized that she had been abused.

Maha admitted she never filed an FIR against the person and still regrets that decision, fearing that other girls might have also fallen victim to the same individual.

She also shared that the incident distanced her from her faith, but through therapy and prayer, she gradually healed and has now reconnected with her spiritual beliefs.