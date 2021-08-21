Farah Khan and Sania Mirza show off their killer dance moves

Despite having different professions, tennis queen Sania Mirza and Indian filmmaker Farah Khan are the ultimate best friends.

The adorable pair is not only a best friend duo but are partners in crime who are each other support systems through thick and thin.

This time around, Mirza and Khan were spotted indulging in a hilarious banter where the two groove to the beats of a song whilst having fun.

"Things we do 4 each other ???? @mirzasaniar Love U♥️???? #saathkyanibhaoge @desimusicfactory #farahkefundays", she captioned

On the other hand, Sania and Farah took part in the viral 'Questions I Get Asked' trend to answer some of the queries that the unlikely friends duo face most often.

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan have been friends for many years. They even appeared on Karan Johar's show together back in 2017.

Recently, Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza were granted a 10-year UAE Golden Visa.