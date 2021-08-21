Farah Khan and Sania Mirza show off their killer dance moves

04:43 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Farah Khan and Sania Mirza show off their killer dance moves
Share

Despite having different professions, tennis queen Sania Mirza and Indian filmmaker Farah Khan are the ultimate best friends.

The adorable pair is not only a best friend duo but are partners in crime who are each other support systems through thick and thin.

This time around, Mirza and Khan were spotted indulging in a hilarious banter where the two groove to the beats of a song whilst having fun.

"Things we do 4 each other ???? @mirzasaniar Love U♥️???? #saathkyanibhaoge @desimusicfactory #farahkefundays", she captioned

On the other hand, Sania and Farah took part in the viral 'Questions I Get Asked' trend to answer some of the queries that the unlikely friends duo face most often.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan have been friends for many years. They even appeared on Karan Johar's show together back in 2017. 

Recently, Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza were granted a 10-year UAE Golden Visa.

Sania Mirza and sister Anum impress fans with ... 07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2021

Tennis star Sania Mirza, the wife of Pakistan’s cricketer Shoaib Malik, and her sister Anum Mirza were recently ...

More From This Category
Esra Bilgic wins hearts with first trailer of ...
04:24 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck
04:04 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Iqra Aziz and 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' break into top ...
03:20 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral
02:38 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Sohail Ahmed set for TV comeback after 8 years
11:24 PM | 20 Aug, 2021
Zoya Akhtar 'to launch' starkids Suhana, Khushi ...
07:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farah Khan and Sania Mirza show off their killer dance moves
04:43 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr