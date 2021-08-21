No Time To Die: New James Bond film finally ready for world premiere

The new James Bond film No Time To Die is all set for world premiere after multiple COVID delays.

Despite the speculation in the industry that the film’s release might be delayed for the fourth time, a world premiere date has been set for late September.

The official announcement was posted on the 007 Bond Twitter account which said the red carpet world premiere for the Universal Pictures and MGM film would take place in London on Sept. 28, ahead of its release.

"The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London’s @RoyalAlbertHall. Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet."

The World Premiere for #NoTimeToDie will take place on Tuesday 28 September 2021 at London’s @RoyalAlbertHall. Producers Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and director Cary Joji Fukunaga will join Daniel Craig on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/EhlCPira6f — James Bond (@007) August 20, 2021

The highly anticipated film is all set to be released in UK and United States on September 30 and October 8 respectively.

Moreover, the date for No Time to Die has been moved three times from its original April 2020 slot since the outbreak of the pandemic. The movie theatres around the globe were shut down and restrictions were placed on audience capacity.

James Bond movies are among the most valuable film franchises in Hollywood, with 2015’s Spectre raking in $880 million and Skyfall(2012) grossing more than $1 billion globally.

With an estimated $200 million budget, the film marks Daniel Craig’s last outing as the British secret agent and is among the most anticipated blockbusters.

However, the Delta variant of Covid-19 has led to a rise in infections in the United States and has resulted in raising concerns about audience's safety in cinemas.

Last week, Sony Corp’s movie studio delayed the release of superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage by nearly a month to mid-October.