Men should be banned from public places, says Bakhtawar after Lahore incident
Web Desk
05:53 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Men should be banned from public places, says Bakhtawar after Lahore incident
Share

The horrific incident of harassment and molestation of a woman TikTok star at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day seems to have shaken the entire nation.

Unfortunately, new cases are surfacing every day and women are sharing disturbing experiences of being publicly harassed and humiliated.

A woman journalist says she faced harassment at a public place in Karachi. Journalist Sabin Agha took to Twitter to report an incident where she was harassed and gropped by over 100 men at Mazar-e-Quaid when she was reporting from the national monument on Independence Day, many years ago.

Responding to Sabin's tweets, late Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari shared her two cents on the matter.

She slammed the system that fails to hold the perpetrators accountable and appealed to the government to ban men from public places.

“Another harrowing experience – witnessed by police who refused to help despite their ability to call for backup as well as use weapons to disperse the crowd. Trusted to help & instead complicit."

"Men should be banned from public spaces. We need more women to safeguard women,” the 31-year-old wrote.

Earlier, a mob of 400 men harassed and assaulted a woman at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. The horrifying videos spread on the internet like a wildfire and the incident was labelled 'inhumane' and 'tragic’.

Politicians, celebrities and netizens strongly condemned the incident. A case has been registered against 400 unidentified people for assaulting the woman.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 354 A, 382, 147, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Top cops removed over lack of response to assault ... 02:26 PM | 20 Aug, 2021

LAHORE – Several senior police officers, including DIG and SSP Operations, were removed from their posts in wake ...

More From This Category
Pakistan, Turkey to produce TV series on ...
08:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
No Time To Die: New James Bond film finally ready ...
05:24 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Farah Khan and Sania Mirza show off their killer ...
04:43 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Esra Bilgic wins hearts with first trailer of ...
04:24 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Alizeh Shah's new photos leave fans awestruck
04:04 PM | 21 Aug, 2021
Iqra Aziz and 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat' break into top ...
03:20 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan, Turkey to produce TV series on Salahuddin Ayyubi
08:52 PM | 21 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr