Lollywood queen Saima Noor reveals her real age
Share
Queen of Lollywood Saima Noor has proved that age is just a number as the versatile and uber-talented veteran of Pakistan's entertainment industry revealed her real age.
Rising to the pinnacle of fame, Saima has now reached a point in her career where she is respected for her contribution to Pakistani cinema. But apart from her professional endeavours, she is adored for effortlessly juggling her personal life with grace.
Taking to Instagram, the Choorian star held a question and answer session and needless to say, she made interesting revelations.
When a fan asked about her age on Instagram, the Buddha Gujjar star was quick enough to reply in a hilarious manner and revealed that she is 54 years old now.
View this post on Instagram
The beautiful actress has appeared as the leading lady in many films and has starred opposite Sultan Rahi, Moammar Rana, Shaan Shahid and many more.
Saima Noor and Syed Noor married in 2005 and in a 2007 press conference they publicly announced their marriage.
On the work front, Saima has worked in popular drama serials like Kaneez and Mubarak Ho Beti Hui Hai.
Syed Noor coming up with latest film 'Bhai ... 04:30 PM | 9 Nov, 2016
'Bhai Wanted' is Syed Noor's latest film, along with production by Safdar Malik and music by Naveed Wajid Ali Nashad. ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Man sets bank on fire over loan rejection04:10 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Noor Mukadam didn’t report any threat amid attempts to escape, says ...02:42 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Juvaria Abbasi, daughter draw flak for wearing 'skimpy' clothes at ...10:49 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021