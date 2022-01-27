Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tie the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony
Share
Congratulations are in order as Indian actress Mouni Roy has exchanged wedding vows with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa.
The newlyweds were a sight for sore eyes as they tied the knot in a dreamy beach wedding according to South Indian rituals. The stunning wedding portraits have already gone viral online.
The Naagin star made a picture-perfect bride as she donned a traditional white saree with drop-dead gorgeous jewels and glowing makeup.
Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old bride penned a heartfelt note as she shared beautiful images for her picturesque Goa wedding.
"I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!
Need your love and blessings…27.01.22"
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The star-studded affair spotted many celebrity friends like Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani and Indian television stars who attended the wedding ceremony and were spotted mingling with the newlyweds.
Madhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy's dance video goes ... 12:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Bollywood divas are quite fond of socialising with each other and when two gorgeous women like Madhuri Dixit and Mouni ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Man sets bank on fire over loan rejection04:10 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- Noor Mukadam didn’t report any threat amid attempts to escape, says ...02:42 PM | 27 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Juvaria Abbasi, daughter draw flak for wearing 'skimpy' clothes at ...10:49 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021