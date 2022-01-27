Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tie the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony

Congratulations are in order as Indian actress Mouni Roy has exchanged wedding vows with boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa.

The newlyweds were a sight for sore eyes as they tied the knot in a dreamy beach wedding according to South Indian rituals. The stunning wedding portraits have already gone viral online.

The Naagin star made a picture-perfect bride as she donned a traditional white saree with drop-dead gorgeous jewels and glowing makeup.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old bride penned a heartfelt note as she shared beautiful images for her picturesque Goa wedding.

"I found him at last ..♥️ Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!!

Need your love and blessings…27.01.22"

The star-studded affair spotted many celebrity friends like Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani and Indian television stars who attended the wedding ceremony and were spotted mingling with the newlyweds.