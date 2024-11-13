Ushna Shah turns heads with new Chic Look; fans react

Lollywood star Ushna Shah recently shared behind the scenes of a shoot, as she’s effortlessly slaying her casual chic look! The actress was seen wearing a sleek black top paired with classic blue denim, exuding a vibe of laid-back yet chic confidence as she vibed to the music.

The video shows Bewafa star, flaunting her naval. With her hair styled in loose waves and a carefree attitude, Ushna’s behind-the-scenes moment resonated with fans, showcasing a more relaxed and relatable side of the star.

The video garnered mixed reactions from fans, with some praising her effortless vibe while other raising questions on revealing outfit.

Here’s how people reacted:

Ushna has several commercial projects under her belt with Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs remaining prominent.