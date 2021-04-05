Bold in Blue – Saba Qamar slays in sultry dress at birthday bash (PICS & VIDEOS)
Share
Pakistan showbiz star Saba Qamar has just turned 37, but looks forever young.
Donning a blue dress, the Baaghi actress shared her joyous moments on the photo-sharing platform Instagram where she can be seen cutting luscious cakes and receiving different gifts
However, the special dress on her big day didn't sit well with fans.
The celebratory video went viral on the social media. Netizens took no time to troll her for wearing such bold outfit.
It is not the first time Saba came under criticism for her choice of clothes as she remains in the controversy for sharing her pictures in bold dresses.
Saba Qamar turns 37 10:31 AM | 5 Apr, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistani actress and TV presenter Saba Qamar Zaman received love and sweet birthday wishes from her ...
-
- Plane with 120 on board including Asad Umar makes emergency landing ...11:11 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
- Dananeer Mobeen’s new version of #PawriHoRahiHai goes viral (VIDEO)06:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
-
- Ramadan 2021 – Best Sehri tips to avoid dehydration06:36 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021