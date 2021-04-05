Bold in Blue – Saba Qamar slays in sultry dress at birthday bash (PICS & VIDEOS)
Pakistan showbiz star Saba Qamar has just turned 37, but looks forever young.

Donning a blue dress, the Baaghi actress shared her joyous moments on the photo-sharing platform Instagram where she can be seen cutting luscious cakes and receiving different gifts 

However, the special dress on her big day didn't sit well with fans.

The celebratory video went viral on the social media. Netizens took no time to troll her for wearing such bold outfit. 

It is not the first time Saba came under criticism for her choice of clothes as she remains in the controversy for sharing her pictures in bold dresses.

