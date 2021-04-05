Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring in red hot outfit

11:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Share

Bollywood’s glam and dance queen Nora Fatehi left her fans stunned with her knee-length red outfit she wore in her latest video.

In a video circulating on social media, Nora was snapped in Mumbai on the weekend wearing a red bodycon ensemble, highlighting the star’s frame.

Nora is a bold actress, who used to share bold videos and photos to her fans, offering a treat to soaring eyes. 

Recently, she set the dance floor on fire at Filmfare Awards 2021.

Turning heads at the 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021, Fatehi’s style was on point as she infused old work glamour with her all-natural style statement.

Raising temperature at the lavish awards, the Dilbar star looked like a Greek goddess as she shook a leg on her greatest hits with her panache and effortless grace.

