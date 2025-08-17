Police arrest transgender persons over viral party video in Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab police detained several transgender persons in Lahore, accusing them of hosting a “questionable” private gathering alleged to promote obscenity.

According to the FIR, the action was taken on the Punjab government’s orders after videos of the event — reportedly attended by 50 to 60 people, including transgender individuals — circulated widely online.

Fashion designer Maria B had first uploaded the clips, calling for action against those present and branding the gathering as contrary to national moral values. The FIR stated that the August 1 footage contained “explicit content,” which triggered public outrage and a rapid police response.

The case, filed at Naseerabad police station, invoked sections 292, 292-A, and 294 of the Pakistan Penal Code, as well as Section 6 of the Sound System Act.

DIG (Operations) Lahore Faisal Kamran said such “immoral” acts under the pretext of parties or photoshoots are punishable by law, adding that all suspects would face justice. He also noted that the planned screening of Joyland — a film featuring a transgender relationship banned in Punjab two years ago — had been stopped in Lahore.

Meanwhile, transgender activist Nayyab Ali clarified on X that the individuals in the viral video were “not part of the trans rights movement,” accusing Maria B of spreading the footage herself. Rights advocates further warned that morality laws are often vaguely defined, enabling their misuse against marginalised groups.

Officials confirmed that the crackdown on “immoral activities” would be intensified across the province.