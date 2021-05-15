Ayeza Khan celebrates 9 million Insta followers in style

Pakistan’s star actor Ayeza Khan is celebrating a new high today as her her Instagram family has grown to 9 million.

The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" stare sharing her picture captioned, “I love you All. #celebrating, #9millionfollowersoninstagram”.

Khan is one of the most-followed Pakistani celebrities on the Facebook-owned app.