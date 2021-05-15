Ayeza Khan celebrates 9 million Insta followers in style
10:06 PM | 15 May, 2021
Share
Pakistan’s star actor Ayeza Khan is celebrating a new high today as her her Instagram family has grown to 9 million.
The "Mere Paas Tum Ho" stare sharing her picture captioned, “I love you All. #celebrating, #9millionfollowersoninstagram”.
View this post on Instagram
Khan is one of the most-followed Pakistani celebrities on the Facebook-owned app.
Here's what your favourite stars wore on ... 11:51 AM | 15 May, 2021
KARACHI – Eid-ul-Fitr announcement from the new Ruet chairman surprised almost every Pakistani including our ...
- Pakistan FM discusses Palestine issue with Chinese counterpart amid ...10:42 PM | 15 May, 2021
-
- UAE’s Etihad, flydubai airlines cancel flights to Israel amid ...09:23 PM | 15 May, 2021
- KP IG’s brother dies in Larkana road accident08:37 PM | 15 May, 2021
- Israel destroys another Gaza building housing offices of Al Jazeera, ...07:52 PM | 15 May, 2021
-
- Here's what your favourite stars wore on Eid-ul-Fitr11:51 AM | 15 May, 2021
- ‘Uncle Sargam’ — Renowned columnist, TV artist Farooq Qaiser ...09:19 PM | 14 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021