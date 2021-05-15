What did your favourite stars wear on #Eid? Here’s all you need to know
11:51 AM | 15 May, 2021
KARACHI – Eid-ul-Fitr announcement from the new Ruet chairman surprised almost every Pakistani including our favourite stars. But despite the unusual way of celebration, Pakistani celebrities are celebrating the occasion with fervour.
Pakistani stars shared pictures of their celebrations with their loved ones while showing off their elegant attires.
From Nemal Khawar to Bilal Abbas Khan, check the outfits that celebrities sported this Eid-ul Fitr.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
