Met dept. predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds in Karachi, other parts of Sindh as Cyclone Tauktae further intensifies
Web Desk
01:04 PM | 15 May, 2021
Met dept. predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds in Karachi, other parts of Sindh as Cyclone Tauktae further intensifies
Share

KARACHI – The depression over the Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is likely to cause severe thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of Sindh including the port city Karachi.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department alert, heavy rainfall and gusty winds in part of Sindh are expecting between May 17 (Monday) to May 20 (Thursday).

An alert issued in this regard stated ‘Maximum sustained winds around the system center are 70-90kmph, gusting to 100kmph. The system is likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12-18 hours and move in a north-northwest direction and reach Indian Gujarat by the morning of May 18’.

Adding that under the influence of this system, widespread rain dust/thunderstorms with few heavy to very heavy falls and gusty winds are likely to occur in Thatta, Badin, Thar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Sanghar districts .

Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Dadu are also expected to receive heavy rain dust/thunderstorm. Sea conditions will be rough to very rough and fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea during 16-20 May 2021, the alert further cited.

Death toll swells to 57 as cyclone Titli hits ... 12:05 PM | 18 Oct, 2018

NEW DELHI - The death toll from severe cyclone Titli in India's eastern state of Odisha has risen to 57, local ...

This storm is said to be the first-named tropical cyclone of the year in the south asian region. A natural disaster like this couldn't have come at a worse time as the region is currently suffering from a Covid pandemic.

More From This Category
What did your favourite stars wear on #Eid? ...
11:51 AM | 15 May, 2021
Palestinians deaths toll surges to 137 as Israel ...
11:22 AM | 15 May, 2021
PM , President, other leaders condole Farooq ...
10:51 AM | 15 May, 2021
Pakistan records decline in Covid-19 with 1,531 ...
09:57 AM | 15 May, 2021
Pakistan marks Palestine Day as Israeli forces ...
01:57 AM | 15 May, 2021
Pakistani FM discusses Israeli attacks on ...
11:22 PM | 14 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
What did your favourite stars wear on #Eid? Here’s all you need to know
11:51 AM | 15 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr