JI leader Rao Muhammad Zafar passes away 

LAHORE – Former emir of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) South Punjab chapter, Rao Muhammad Zafar, passed away on Sunday after a prolonged illness.

Zafar had also served as the president of the Alkhidmat Foundation in Punjab. His funeral prayers will be held today at 8:00 PM.

In related news, former JI deputy chief Professor Khurshid Ahmad passed away earlier in April in Leicester, United Kingdom, at the age of 93.

Professor Ahmad was born on March 23, 1932, in Delhi. He graduated with a degree focused on legal studies and earned master’s degrees in Economics and Islamic Studies from the University of Karachi.

The University of Karachi later awarded him an honorary degree in Education for his significant contributions to academia.