Pakistan thrash Sri Lanka 9-0 in U18 Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Pakistan delivered a dominant performance in their second group match of the Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup 2025, crushing Sri Lanka 9-0 in Dazhou, China.

In the Group A fixture, Pakistan started aggressively, netting four goals in the first quarter. Abdullah Awan opened the scoring in the 4th minute, followed by Zubair Latif who doubled the lead just a minute later.

Ehsam Haider converted a penalty in the 7th minute to make it 3-0, and Atif added a fourth goal shortly after.

Pakistan continued their charge in the second quarter with two more goals, both scored by Ehsam Haider through penalty corners. In the third quarter, Adeel scored twice in quick succession, while Atif Ali struck again in the 44th minute to complete the 9-0 rout.

Pakistan’s defense remained solid, limiting Sri Lanka to just two penalty corners and no goals.

With back-to-back wins, Pakistan now tops Group A. Their next match is scheduled for Tuesday against Bangladesh.

It’s worth noting that Pakistan had also defeated Hong Kong in their opening match. Despite arriving in China just hours before their first game due to visa delays and having no time to train, the team managed a resounding 8-goal victory.