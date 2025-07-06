Bird strike forces Lahore-Skardu flight to return mid-air

By Web Desk
8:40 pm | Jul 6, 2025
Bird Strike Forces Lahore Skardu Flight To Return Mid Air

LAHORE – A private airline flight from Lahore to Skardu was forced to return shortly after takeoff when it encountered a bird strike, prompting an emergency landing back at Lahore Airport.

According to the airline’s spokesperson, flight PA-481 experienced a bird strike during takeoff from Lahore. The aircraft was immediately brought back, and all 149 passengers were safely offloaded.

The spokesperson confirmed that flight PA-481 from Lahore to Skardu has been cancelled, along with the return flight from Skardu to Lahore.

Reports revealed that the bird strike damaged two blades of engine number 2 on the aircraft.

 

