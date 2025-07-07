Latest Gold Price Today in Pakistan 22K and 24K per tola rates – 7 July 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices registered no changeas price of per tola hovered at Rs355,500 while price of 10 grams of gold stood at Rs304,783.

Gold holds significant importance in both global economies and individual investments. It is considered a safe-haven asset, especially during times of economic uncertainty, inflation, or currency devaluation. Central banks and investors often turn to gold to preserve wealth, as its value tends to remain stable or even rise during financial crises. In many cultures, gold is also a symbol of wealth and is widely used in jewelry, especially during weddings and festivals.

Gold prices are closely monitored worldwide, as they influence markets, investment decisions, and even currency values. In countries like Pakistan, gold is a key part of family savings and a traditional form of financial security. Its prices can impact consumer behavior, especially in the jewelry sector.

Fluctuations in gold rates are often driven by global demand, currency exchange rates, and geopolitical events. Understanding gold prices is essential for investors, traders, and individuals planning long-term financial stability or wealth protection.

City Gold Price (per tola) Silver Price Karachi Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Lahore Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Islamabad Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Peshawar Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Quetta Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Sialkot Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Hyderabad Rs355,500 Rs3,871 Faisalabad Rs355,500 Rs3,871

Market analysts suggest the trend could continue if international economic indicators remain volatile. Investors are advised to keep a close watch on upcoming financial developments that could influence bullion rates further.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold stood at $3,335 without any change.