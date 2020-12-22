Mohammad Hafeez becomes top T20I scorer of 2020

KARACHI – Pakistan cricket team’s senior player Mohammad Hafeez ended the calendar year 2020 on a high note by securing the title of top-scorer in Twenty20 Internationals.

Hafeez,40, leads the chart with 415 runs after he surpassed the record of Indian player KL Rahul by 11 runs when he smashed 41 runs against New Zealand in the third T20I on Tuesday in Napier.

The versatile batsman is the first Pakistani since 2013 to become leading T20I scorer. Back then, the title was held by Ahmed Shahzad with 347 runs. In 2017, Babar Azam was close to get the top place but he was pushed back by West Indies player Evin Lewis with five more runs.

In all forms of T20 cricket including leagues and international cricket, the senior all-rounder thrashed 1,005 runs and he is among five batsmen to cross 1,000 marks in T20 this year.

Alham du Lillah. Allah is the best Planner pic.twitter.com/YPw9hUZajo — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 22, 2020

The batting average of Hafeez stood above 83 – second best in the year by any batsmen playing at least five innings.

In 2020, the cricket icon made four fifties, besides smashing 20 sixes and 36 fours to reach the 415 runs.

Qatar’s Kamran Khan and Quinton de Kock of South Africa hit 22 and 21 sixes while Dawid Malan hit 46 fours throughout the year.

With a total of 2323 runs, Mohammad Hafeez needs 12 to break the record of Shoaib Malik who is Pakistan’s all-time top T20I scorer.