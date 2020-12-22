Indian attack on UN military observers threat to regional peace, says COAS Bajwa at LoC

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Indian provocations particularly recent targeting of United Nations Military Observer Group India Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicles are threat to regional peace and stability.

According to ISPR, COAS visited forward troops deployed along Line of Control (LOC) where he was briefed about latest situation, Indian ceasefire violations deliberately targeting innocent civilians along LOC and recent targeting of UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, COAS lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

He said that Indian Army shall always get befitting response to any misadventure or aggression.

Pakistan Army shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along LOC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs, army chief reiterated.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received COAS at the LOC.