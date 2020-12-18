Indian army targets UN military observers in latest ceasefire violation along LoC
Web Desk
05:43 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI - Indian Army deliberately targeted a vehicle of United Nations carrying two military observers in fresh ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistani military's media wing said on Friday. 

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the observers were en route to interact with the victims of Indian ceasefire violations in Polas Village in Chirikot sector of the LoC when they were targeted in unprovoked firing.  

It must be noted that the UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings.

While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued and evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot, said the ISPR.

Such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signifying mal-intent of Indian army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the LoC but UN Peace Keepers as well.

“This act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army,” read the ISPR statement.

Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties, the statement added.

